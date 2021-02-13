Missouri US Sens. Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley vote to acquit Donald Trump in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley voted to acquit former president Donald Trump during a vote Saturday in his second impeachment trial.

The Senate voted to acquit former President Trump following a contentious impeachment trial on charges of inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Senators cast a 57-43 vote to uphold a conviction in the trial, but fell short of a two-thirds majority (67 votes) required for that proceeding.

Sen . Blunt released the following statement after voting against the conviction of Trump:

“I said before this trial started that I believe the constitutional purpose for presidential impeachment is to remove a president from office, not to punish a person after they have left office. None of the arguments presented changed my view that this was an unconstitutional proceeding. Impeachment is not a tool that should be used to settle political scores against a private citizen.”

