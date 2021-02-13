Advertisement

Missouri US Sens. Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley vote to acquit Donald Trump in impeachment trial

Missouri U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley.
Missouri U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley.(U.S. Senate - Senate.gov)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley voted to acquit former president Donald Trump during a vote Saturday in his second impeachment trial.

The Senate voted to acquit former President Trump following a contentious impeachment trial on charges of inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Senators cast a 57-43 vote to uphold a conviction in the trial, but fell short of a two-thirds majority (67 votes) required for that proceeding.

Sen . Blunt released the following statement after voting against the conviction of Trump:

“I said before this trial started that I believe the constitutional purpose for presidential impeachment is to remove a president from office, not to punish a person after they have left office. None of the arguments presented changed my view that this was an unconstitutional proceeding. Impeachment is not a tool that should be used to settle political scores against a private citizen.”

