MoDOT, MSHP urge drivers to take caution driving in wintry weather, offer tips on what to keep in your car

Snow falls on I-44 in Missouri.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are warning drivers to take caution and be prepared when driving during wintry weather.

With two waves of snow projected through Monday, MoDOT urges drivers traveling in these conditions to plan ahead, allow extra time and take it slow, and remember to also:

MoDOT officials also offer the following tips for driving amid snowfall.

  • Buckle up.
  • Stay alert—phones down.
  • See and be seen—if your wipers are on, your headlights should be on.
  • Give snowplows room to work. Don’t tailgate or try to pass.

Drivers can keep track of Missouri’s road conditions by using MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, available online HERE. You can also find road conditions and warnings by calling 888-ASK-MODOT.

MSHP says drivers should prepare by including several items in their car. Troopers shared the following checklist Saturday morning:

Drivers should also consider filling up their car to have a full tank of gas, according to MoDOT.

