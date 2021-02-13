Ozark, Mo. girl rescued after falling into icy pond Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An 11-year-old girl in Ozark is safe and warm tonight after falling through ice.

She tried to go across a pond when the ice broke around 4 p.m. Thursday. She broke through the ice near the side of a pond on the south side of Ozark. By the time rescue crews arrived, she was no longer in the pond.

“The child was able to get themselves out of the water,” said Ozark Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Don Gregory. “And they were then taken back to their residence.”

It was the best case scenario, but it underscores the dangers of thin ice. The amount of ice needed to safely walk on is a matter of temperature...and math.

“Ice doesn’t form quickly,” began Gregory. “It takes about 15 days of sub-freezing temperatures for an inch of ice to accumulate on a standing body of water, so using that mathematical equation, it would almost take us two months to reach the amount of ice that would be safe for people to walk out onto like the body of water you see behind me.”

That comes out to four inches of thickness to be safe.

Another issue is the snow. Despite the ice being thin, snow will accumulate on it easily, which could mask just how dangerous it is.

“Southern Missouri generally doesn’t see the kind of cold we’ve been experiencing,” said Gregory. “So, while it looks very pretty and it is a very serene scene, it is very deceiving because what’s underneath is not going to be sufficient to support the body weight of a person, unfortunately, as we saw yesterday, although the outcome of yesterday was of great relief to everyone.”

Gregory said if you see someone fall through the ice, the first thing to do is call 911.

Do not go out on the ice to try and help.

But if you can throw something like a rope or hose from shore to the person, that could help pull them to land.

