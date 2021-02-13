Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club locations in Missouri begin COVID-19 vaccinations

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Federal partners have selected 102 retail pharmacies to join Missouri in the effort to efficiently make vaccine available to any eligible Missourian, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with our federal partners and provide an additional avenue for Missourians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “This partnership will be a great help in expanding vaccine access and getting more doses into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Eighty-one Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations have received vaccines from a federal allocation (not out of the state’s weekly allocation). Vaccinations began Friday at participating locations in Missouri.

Additionally, 21 Health Mart independent pharmacies across Missouri will also soon begin receiving and administering vaccinations in the future. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the federal program is being implemented incrementally based on the available vaccine supply, with select retail pharmacy locations providing COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals.

As vaccine availability increases over time, the program will expand to ultimately include all 40,000+ pharmacies across the nation.

“We are grateful to soon begin seeing these additional doses from our federal partners available to Missourians,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “In conversations with the White House and our federal partners, these pharmacies were selected by them in the designated areas because of their accessibility for many Missouri communities and the trust pharmacies have built with their patients.”

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.

