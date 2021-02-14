Advertisement

300 veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine in Branson at mass vaccination event

300 veterans received the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination event in Branson.
300 veterans received the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination event in Branson.(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - More people across the Ozarks are getting their COVID-19 vaccines, including veterans.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks held a mass vaccination event Saturday in Branson, vaccinating 300 veterans. The clinic says it’s been contacting veterans to set up an appointment for them.

Thomas Heydt was one of the veterans who got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Saturday, along with his father-in-law.

“I’ve had my name in at Cox, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, here, and this was the first one to call,” Heydt says.

Heydt says it felt just like any other shot, and he wanted to get the vaccine to protect himself and his family from getting the virus.

“It’s not a pleasant death from what I understand,” Heydt says.

This event primarily vaccinated veterans who receive care in Branson, focusing on people who are at a higher risk for getting the virus.

One veteran, Larry Eggleston, says he’s afraid of the COVID-19 variants, which is why he decided to get his shot Saturday.

“I had COVID-19 about a month ago, and it didn’t bother me,” Eggleston says. “I figured I better get it with all this new stuff coming around.”

Many of the veterans at the event say they still plan to wear a mask when they’re out in the community, even after they get their second dose. Vietnam purple heart veteran, Carl Kidder, says he didn’t even feel the shot. Kidder says everyone should get vaccinated when they become eligible.

“Well I think it’s a good thing everybody’s going to get their shots so we can stop this thing,” Kidder says.

The veterans who got their vaccine Saturday will come back March 13 for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic says veterans don’t need to call to set up an appointment to get vaccinated. The clinic says any of their locations will be contacting those high-risk individuals to get shots at one of the mass vaccination events held.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy Sunday ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Accumulating snow and bitter cold into Monday
U.S. Capitol Riot
FBI arrests 2 from Springfield, Mo. wanted in Capitol riot in January
AB
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Ozarks
The St. Louis County Police Department said Friday they’ve recovered a funeral home’s van that...
Stolen funeral van, woman’s body recovered in Mo.
From kayaks to old police cars to heavy machinery, you can find some very interesting items for...
Springfield’s surplus auction site: If you need a sewer flusher truck or old police car, have we got the place for you!!

Latest News

Arkansas' Jalen Tate pleads with the referee after being called for a foul during the second...
Justin Smith leads Arkansas to 86-81 overtime victory at No. 10 Missouri
MSHP investigates drowning in Shannon County after car found in Akers Ferry
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty delivers during the first inning of a...
Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty among MLB players to win arbitration cases
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 900+ cases