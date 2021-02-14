300 veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine in Branson at mass vaccination event

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - More people across the Ozarks are getting their COVID-19 vaccines, including veterans.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks held a mass vaccination event Saturday in Branson, vaccinating 300 veterans. The clinic says it’s been contacting veterans to set up an appointment for them.

Thomas Heydt was one of the veterans who got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Saturday, along with his father-in-law.

“I’ve had my name in at Cox, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, here, and this was the first one to call,” Heydt says.

Heydt says it felt just like any other shot, and he wanted to get the vaccine to protect himself and his family from getting the virus.

“It’s not a pleasant death from what I understand,” Heydt says.

This event primarily vaccinated veterans who receive care in Branson, focusing on people who are at a higher risk for getting the virus.

One veteran, Larry Eggleston, says he’s afraid of the COVID-19 variants, which is why he decided to get his shot Saturday.

“I had COVID-19 about a month ago, and it didn’t bother me,” Eggleston says. “I figured I better get it with all this new stuff coming around.”

Many of the veterans at the event say they still plan to wear a mask when they’re out in the community, even after they get their second dose. Vietnam purple heart veteran, Carl Kidder, says he didn’t even feel the shot. Kidder says everyone should get vaccinated when they become eligible.

“Well I think it’s a good thing everybody’s going to get their shots so we can stop this thing,” Kidder says.

The veterans who got their vaccine Saturday will come back March 13 for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic says veterans don’t need to call to set up an appointment to get vaccinated. The clinic says any of their locations will be contacting those high-risk individuals to get shots at one of the mass vaccination events held.

