Barry County cancels mass vaccination clinics in upcoming days due to inclement weather

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Barry County has canceled two mass vaccination clinics planned in the upcoming days due to inclement weather.

The clinics were previously scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17 at the Monett Park Casino. The Barry County Office of Emergency Management says they were canceled “due to the dangerously cold temperatures and possibility of additional snow.”

The clinics were a planned cooperative event between Barry and Lawrence Counties, the State of Missouri, and the Centers for Disease Control to vaccinate eligible people.

Organizers from both counties say the clinics will be rescheduled for new dates in the near future, which will be announced later this week.

Eligible residents who would like to be placed on the wait list for future vaccination clinics can call the Barry County Health Department at 417-847- 2114 or the Lawrence County Health Department at 417-466-2201.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.