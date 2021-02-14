Camden County Sheriff’s Office offers Valentine’s Day ‘Weekend Special’ for exes of wanted offenders
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has extended a Valentine’s Day Weekend Special for exes looking to celebrate the holiday.
“Do you have an Ex-Valentine and KNOW that they have an active warrant? Give us a call with their name and location and if chosen, they could receive this Special Holiday offer,” says the sheriff’s office on Facebook.
According to the sheriff’s office, the offer includes:
- Free Transportation
- Stay in a luxurious Spa
- *Late Checkout due to President’s Day
- Mouth watering meal with Beverage included
- Special set of Men and Women Bracelets
- Free Valentines photos
The post had been shared nearly 3,000 times since it was posted. Many comments enjoyed the sheriff’s office’s sense of humor.
