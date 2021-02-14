Camden County Sheriff’s Office offers Valentine’s Day ‘Weekend Special’ for exes of wanted offenders

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has extended a Valentine’s Day Weekend Special for exes looking to celebrate the holiday.

“Do you have an Ex-Valentine and KNOW that they have an active warrant? Give us a call with their name and location and if chosen, they could receive this Special Holiday offer,” says the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

According to the sheriff’s office, the offer includes:

Free Transportation

Stay in a luxurious Spa

*Late Checkout due to President’s Day

Mouth watering meal with Beverage included

Special set of Men and Women Bracelets

Free Valentines photos

The post had been shared nearly 3,000 times since it was posted. Many comments enjoyed the sheriff’s office’s sense of humor.

