Camden County Sheriff’s Office offers Valentine’s Day ‘Weekend Special’ for exes of wanted offenders

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has extended a Valentine’s Day Weekend Special for exes looking to celebrate the holiday.

“Do you have an Ex-Valentine and KNOW that they have an active warrant? Give us a call with their name and location and if chosen, they could receive this Special Holiday offer,” says the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

According to the sheriff’s office, the offer includes:

  • Free Transportation
  • Stay in a luxurious Spa
  • *Late Checkout due to President’s Day
  • Mouth watering meal with Beverage included
  • Special set of Men and Women Bracelets
  • Free Valentines photos

The post had been shared nearly 3,000 times since it was posted. Many comments enjoyed the sheriff’s office’s sense of humor.

Posted by Camden County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 12, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

