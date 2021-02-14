City of Morrisville, Mo. issues boil water advisory for minimal water pressure

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Morrisville issued a boil water advisory Sunday as temperatures plunge.

City leaders say low water pressure in the city’s water supply is due to an earlier issue caused by the extremely cold temperatures. Residents began having issues on Sunday morning.

The Department of Natural Resources will conduct testing, letting the city know when it’s safe without boiling.

