Advertisement

City of Morrisville, Mo. issues boil water advisory for minimal water pressure

(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Morrisville issued a boil water advisory Sunday as temperatures plunge.

City leaders say low water pressure in the city’s water supply is due to an earlier issue caused by the extremely cold temperatures. Residents began having issues on Sunday morning.

The Department of Natural Resources will conduct testing, letting the city know when it’s safe without boiling.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and cold into Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and bitter cold continue into Monday
AB
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Ozarks
Snowy roads greet drivers Wednesday in Springfield, Mo.
Electricity providers in Springfield, Branson ask customers to conserve energy with limited supply of natural gas during cold snap
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
From kayaks to old police cars to heavy machinery, you can find some very interesting items for...
Springfield’s surplus auction site: If you need a sewer flusher truck or old police car, have we got the place for you!!

Latest News

Snow and cold into Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and bitter cold continue into Monday
Bitter cold into Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking Sunday and Monday’s snow potential and frigid temperatures
Barry County cancels mass vaccination clinics in upcoming days due to inclement weather
Fire at Sunset Village Apartments in Waynesville, Mo.
Fire causes extensive damage to apartment complex in St. Robert, Mo., crews battle it in extreme cold