City Utilities sees an increase in demand for natural gas, new prices could impact customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities wants you to know that there might be a change in your utility bill.

Natural gas wells are freezing up with colder temperatures, limiting the supply and causing a significant increase in the cost, the power supplier announced Saturday.

“This is a situation where the wells and delivery mechanisms out in Texas and Oklahoma are experiencing problems delivering the natural gas through the system due to the extreme cold weather,” said City Utilities Media and Energy Services Manager Joel Alexander

Due to freezing temperatures, the price of natural gas has skyrocketed. The price of natural gas has risen from a market price of $3 per dekatherm rate to almost $400 per dekatherm. While City Utilities only purchases about 25% of its natural gas from the market right now, you will likely see a change in your utility bill.

“This isn’t anything that was caused by anything other than weather,” said Alexander. “This isn’t damaged equipment, this isn’t lack of planning or anything. This is strictly a weather anomaly that we are all facing in the Midwest right now.”

This issue is going to impact people outside of the Springfield area as well. City Utilities says they are doing everything they can to keep the cost to consumers down but there are several things you can do at home to help conserve energy.

“We’re also reaching into our resources by using our propane peak air shaving unit, which is the first time we’ve used this since we built it. We’re also just asking customers, if you can just turn down the temperature in your home just a couple of degrees, maybe not turn on all the natural gas fireplaces, anything that uses a natural gas appliance within your home,” said Alexander

CU has initiated a Natural Gas Curtailment agreement with several commercial and industrial customers who have the ability to switch from natural gas to an alternate fuel source.

“We are asking our community to work together, as we have so many times in the past, to get through this peak period with as minimal impact as possible,” said Gary Gibson, General Manager and CEO of City Utilities of Springfield. “We have already seen businesses volunteer to reduce their usage, and we are asking everyone else to do the same.”

“Our main goal today is to keep our customers comfortable, safe, and just let them know exactly what’s going on.” said Alexander

White River Electric Cooperative also is asking members to reduce energy consumption between 6-10 a.m. and 4-8 p.m. and offers these tips to help keep your utility bill low.

Tips for saving on utilities (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.