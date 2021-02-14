FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind Chill Warning issued for much of southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Wind Chill Warning has been issued in the Ozarks region through Tuesday morning.

A wind chill warning is issued when the wind chill drops low enough that it becomes life-threatening.

Wind chills as cold as -25°F are expected over the next few days. If you venture out, dress properly and cover extremities. It’s also important to make sure pets are indoors or given adequate shelter.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Wind Chill Warning is now in effect through Tuesday morning. Expect wind chills as cold as -25°. Dress properly and cover extremities if venturing out. Also, please make sure pets are brought indoors or given adequate shelter from the elements. pic.twitter.com/l5XWrADzRt — KY3 Weather (@KY3StormTeam) February 14, 2021

Do not let the potential for snow make you overlook the wind chill threat over the next few days. You can catch frostbite in less than 15 minutes with these conditions.

