FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind Chill Warning issued for much of southwest Missouri
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Wind Chill Warning has been issued in the Ozarks region through Tuesday morning.
A wind chill warning is issued when the wind chill drops low enough that it becomes life-threatening.
Wind chills as cold as -25°F are expected over the next few days. If you venture out, dress properly and cover extremities. It’s also important to make sure pets are indoors or given adequate shelter.
Do not let the potential for snow make you overlook the wind chill threat over the next few days. You can catch frostbite in less than 15 minutes with these conditions.
