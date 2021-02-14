Advertisement

Hoffman lifts Blues in OT; seventh straight with Coyotes set for Monday

St. Louis Blues left wing Mike Hoffman (68) in the first period during an NHL hockey game...
St. Louis Blues left wing Mike Hoffman (68) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Mike Hoffman beat goalie Antti Raanta over the shoulder with a wrist shot 1:49 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in the sixth of seven straight games between the teams.

The team played four straight games in St. Louis, with Arizona winning the last three. The Blues won 4-1 on Friday night in Arizona and tied the series 3-3 with the overtime victory. They will finish off the longest—regular series in NHL history Monday at Gila River Arena.

Before a limited crowd, Jordan Kyrou tied it at 4 for the Blues with a breakaway goal with 5:37 left in the third. Nick Schmaltz and Dryden Hunt scored in the third to give Arizona a 4-3 lead.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, and Kyle Clifford and Zach Sanford also scored, and Ville Husso made 32 saves.

Conor Garland and Barrett Hayton added goals for Arizona. Raanta stopped 30 shots.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy Sunday ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Accumulating snow and bitter cold into Monday
U.S. Capitol Riot
FBI arrests 2 from Springfield, Mo. wanted in Capitol riot in January
AB
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Ozarks
The St. Louis County Police Department said Friday they’ve recovered a funeral home’s van that...
Stolen funeral van, woman’s body recovered in Mo.
From kayaks to old police cars to heavy machinery, you can find some very interesting items for...
Springfield’s surplus auction site: If you need a sewer flusher truck or old police car, have we got the place for you!!

Latest News

Arkansas' Jalen Tate pleads with the referee after being called for a foul during the second...
Justin Smith leads Arkansas to 86-81 overtime victory at No. 10 Missouri
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty delivers during the first inning of a...
Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty among MLB players to win arbitration cases
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi, right, scores past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado...
Benintendi goes to Royals in 3-team trade
Mississippi forward Romello White (0) and guard Luis Rodriguez (15) defend against Missouri...
Joiner helps Mississippi beat No. 10 Missouri