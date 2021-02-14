KY3 Checklist: Layer up for winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The temperatures are dangerously cold outside, and the body loses most of its heat through whatever is exposed. Stay covered, and that’ll help you stay warm.

While Valentine’s Day is here, you want to dress to stay warm, not to impress your date. The best thing to do if you’re heading out is to dress in layers.

1. Base/under Layer- Material to wick away sweat. NO COTTON!

This layer will wick sweat away from your skin. Long johns, fleece-lined tights, or jogging leggings/tights will work. Avoid cotton because it will absorb moisture but will freeze because it’s unable to evaporate.

2. Middle/insulating Layer- Retains Body Heat. Layer Sweaters, sweatshirts, fleece.

It’s one of the most critical layers because it helps retain body heat to protect you from frigid conditions. Sweaters, turtlenecks, sweatshirts, wool pullovers, fleece, or a down coat or jacket will all work as the middle/insulation layer. You want to ensure this layer is snug, but not tight.

3. Outer/Shell Layer - Element protector and shields you from rain, wind, and snow.

This layer is a protectant layer. Wear a rain jacket, windbreaker, or winter coat.

Remember your hat, scarf, and gloves! If you can opt for insulated and waterproof gloves. If you don’t have any, try to layer your gloves.

You want to have insulated shoes/snow boots or wear waterproof boots. Wear wool socks, again avoid cotton as much as possible. If you are outside, use hand warmers in your gloves, shoes, and even your hat.

Click here for your KY3 winter-ready car checklist.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.