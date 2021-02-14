Advertisement

KY3 Checklist: Layer up for winter weather

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The temperatures are dangerously cold outside, and the body loses most of its heat through whatever is exposed. Stay covered, and that’ll help you stay warm.

While Valentine’s Day is here, you want to dress to stay warm, not to impress your date. The best thing to do if you’re heading out is to dress in layers.

1. Base/under Layer- Material to wick away sweat. NO COTTON!

  • This layer will wick sweat away from your skin. Long johns, fleece-lined tights, or jogging leggings/tights will work. Avoid cotton because it will absorb moisture but will freeze because it’s unable to evaporate.

2. Middle/insulating Layer- Retains Body Heat. Layer Sweaters, sweatshirts, fleece.

  • It’s one of the most critical layers because it helps retain body heat to protect you from frigid conditions. Sweaters, turtlenecks, sweatshirts, wool pullovers, fleece, or a down coat or jacket will all work as the middle/insulation layer. You want to ensure this layer is snug, but not tight.

3. Outer/Shell Layer - Element protector and shields you from rain, wind, and snow.

  • This layer is a protectant layer. Wear a rain jacket, windbreaker, or winter coat.

Remember your hat, scarf, and gloves! If you can opt for insulated and waterproof gloves. If you don’t have any, try to layer your gloves.

You want to have insulated shoes/snow boots or wear waterproof boots. Wear wool socks, again avoid cotton as much as possible. If you are outside, use hand warmers in your gloves, shoes, and even your hat.

Click here for your KY3 winter-ready car checklist.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow for the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow moving in and dangerously cold temps
AB
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Ozarks
Snowy roads greet drivers Wednesday in Springfield, Mo.
Electricity providers in Springfield, Branson ask customers to conserve energy with limited supply of natural gas during cold snap
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
From kayaks to old police cars to heavy machinery, you can find some very interesting items for...
Springfield’s surplus auction site: If you need a sewer flusher truck or old police car, have we got the place for you!!

Latest News

Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
KY3 Checklist: Layer up for winter weather
KY3 Checklist: Layer up for winter weather
Early signs of frostbite
Early signs of frostbite
Springfield teens Emily Schmidt and Kailey Smith were recently honored among the first female...
Springfield teens among the first female Eagle Scouts in the country