MSHP investigates drowning in Shannon County after car found in Akers Ferry

(KWCH 12)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning Saturday afternoon after a car was found in Akers Ferry near Shannon County.

One person was found dead around 3:30 p.m. near a crossing for Akers Ferry. Investigators tell KY3 that a car was recovered from the water and had air bags deployed. MSHP responded after receiving a call from the National Park Service.

The victim has not been identified, and investigators are working to notify next of kin. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

