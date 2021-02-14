Advertisement

Officer shoots, wounds man after chase in Wentzville, Mo.

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Feb. 14, 2021
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri police officer shot and wounded a 21-year-old man after a car chase late Saturday.

The shooting happened in the St. Louis suburb of Wentzville, Missouri, after a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle heading south on Highway 61 around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. A Wentzville police officer responded after the State Highway Patrol officer called for assistance, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Wentzville Police said the officer noticed a second car that appeared to be following the trooper’s car. That second vehicle hit the trooper’s car and the first vehicle fled. When the Wentzville officer exited his car, the driver of that second vehicle shifted into reverse and hit the police officer’s car.

In response, the Wentzville officer fired his gun three times and hit the driver once. The officer performed first aid before the driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Wentzville officer and state trooper were not injured, but were both taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

