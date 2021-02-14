Advertisement

Overnight fire causes extensive damage to apartment complex in Waynesville, Mo.

Fire at Sunset Village Apartments in Waynesville, Mo.
Fire at Sunset Village Apartments in Waynesville, Mo.(Travis Keith)
Feb. 14, 2021
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A major structure fire at Sunset Village in Waynesville, Mo. is now under control, according to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District.

The department responded this morning along with the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District around 1 a.m.

One resident tells KY3 that people were jumping out of windows to escape the fire. He says a lot of people are gathered in a lobby, which was not impacted by the fire, to keep warm.

No injures have been confirmed, but the damage is being called “extensive.”

This story is still developing...

