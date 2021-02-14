Advertisement

Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver

Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car...
Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated early Saturday when the suspect slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a suspected drunken driver has been arrested after he struck and killed a Dallas police officer who was blocking the scene of an accident.

Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated early Saturday when the suspect slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.

Witnesses told police the driver, 32-year-old Phillip Mabry, was driving very fast. Police have not said Mabry was speeding.

Penton died in a hospital.

Mabry was arrested on warrants for intoxication manslaughter on a police officer and intoxication assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy Sunday ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Accumulating snow and bitter cold into Monday
U.S. Capitol Riot
FBI arrests 2 from Springfield, Mo. wanted in Capitol riot in January
AB
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Ozarks
The St. Louis County Police Department said Friday they’ve recovered a funeral home’s van that...
Stolen funeral van, woman’s body recovered in Mo.
From kayaks to old police cars to heavy machinery, you can find some very interesting items for...
Springfield’s surplus auction site: If you need a sewer flusher truck or old police car, have we got the place for you!!

Latest News

Springfield Public Works is ready for winter weather that's coming to the Ozarks.
Road preparations in Springfield ahead of snow and frigid weather
St. Louis Blues left wing Mike Hoffman (68) in the first period during an NHL hockey game...
Hoffman lifts Blues in OT; seventh straight with Coyotes set for Monday
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Road preparations in Springfield ahead of snow and frigid weather
Road preparations in Springfield ahead of snow and frigid weather