Recognizing the signs of frostbite, hypothermia during cold snap

CREDIT: Christie Love, The Connecting Grounds
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With a wind chill warning in effect through Tuesday morning, it may take just a matter of minutes to experience hypothermia or frostbite.

According to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, 44 people in Missouri died from both conditions as a result of low-body temperatures due to prolonged exposure to cold weather.

Experts say you should seek medical care immediately if you experience frostbite, but not all treatments might require a trip to the hospital right away.

“In first-degree [frostbite], you can submerge in warm water about 100 to 102 degrees, and just warm them up. So first-degree is kind of like your warning. It’s like, ‘hey, get out of the cold, cover up, warm up, because from there it starts to get worse,” says Vasili Karatzas with Texas County Emergency Management.

Experts say to watch out for these common signs of frostbite and hypothermia over the upcoming days.

Recognize the signs of frostbite:

  • Cold skin and prickly feeling
  • Skin may itch, burn, or feel like “pins and needles”
  • Skin becomes hard or cold to the touch
  • Skin becomes numb
  • Skin may change color, look blue
  • In advanced stages, skin may blister

Signs of hypothermia

  • Shivering
  • Slurred speech or mumbling
  • Slow, shallow breathing
  • Weak pulse
  • Clumsiness or lack of coordination
  • Drowsiness or very low energy
  • Confusion or memory loss
  • Loss of consciousness
  • Bright red, cold skin (in infants)

