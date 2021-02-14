Advertisement

Road preparations in Springfield ahead of snow and frigid weather

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Public Works has been preparing since last week for the winter weather approaching. They have over thirty plow trucks ready and 6,000 tons of salt on standby.

“They’ve been ready. We go through them and get them ready and prepped,” said Dan Jessen with Springfield Public Works.

Dan Jessen with Springfield Public Works said crews will be laying down ice and plowing the roads starting tomorrow morning with thirty trucks out at a time. They will focus on the main arteries in Springfield like Republic Road, Division and parts of Sunshine.

“Those are all of our collector streets feed into those major routes to major facilities like hospitals, fire, police stations for response,” said Jessen.

Missouri Department of Transportation covers roads like Glenstone, Chestnut Expressway and highways. Greene County Highway Department has the county.

If you’re out driving public works wants to remind you to stay 100 feet behind the plow trucks and watch out for their blind spots.

If you live in city limits and you’d like to report a slick location you can put a request in through the city of springfields website.

