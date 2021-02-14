Advertisement

Springfield-Branson National Airport: Flights may be postponed, canceled through Monday amid wintry weather

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport says some flights could be delayed or cancelled in the upcoming days as wintry weather arrives to the Ozarks region.

The KY3 Weather Team is tracking up to eight inches of snow over two rounds of wintry weather through Monday. Temperatures could also drop below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

The same weather system also projects to bring winter weather to several airports for which Springfield has non-stop service, including Denver, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Chicago O’Hare.

“There’s a good chance that flights between these airports and Springfield (SGF) will be delayed or cancelled. That being said, any flight to and from Springfield may be delayed and/or cancelled as well,” says the airport via Twitter.

If you’re flying to or from Springfield over the next few days, check in with your airline for the flight status.

