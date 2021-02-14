Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. modifies COVID-19 quarantine guidance

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has modified its quarantine guidance for those exposed to someone with COVID-19 following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to quarantine if they are exposed to a close contact who tested positive under specific requirement.

For those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, quarantine guidance will not apply if all of the following criteria are met:

  • It has been at least two weeks since the final dose of vaccine was given (second dose for two-dose vaccines, first and final dose for one-dose vaccines)
  • It hasn’t been more than 90 days since the final dose of vaccine
  • The individual remains asymptomatic
  • The individual is not a resident of a long term care facility

Those who do not meet all four criteria above will be required to follow traditional quarantine guidance.

“This is encouraging news about our confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, and is another significant turning point in our recovery from this pandemic,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “I hope people are reassured by this update and all the more motivated to get vaccinated.”

More information on this, in addition to traditional quarantine guidance is available HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

