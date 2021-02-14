Advertisement

Springfield teens among the first female Eagle Scouts in the country

Springfield teens Emily Schmidt and Kailey Smith were recently honored among the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation.(Ozarks Trails Council)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield teens Emily Schmidt and Kailey Smith were recently honored among the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation.

Schmidt and Smith both officially became Eagle Scouts on Feb. 4, 2021, according to the Ozarks Trail Council for the Boy Scouts of America. They are among hundreds of young women in the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize Kailey and Emily for this significant accomplishment,” said John Feick, Scout Executive of the Ozark Trails Council. “Along the journey to Eagle Scout, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities. These benefits are invaluable for everyone, and we are thrilled that they are now available to even more youth.”

Eagle Scout is the program’s highest rank, which only about 6% of Scouts achieve on average. To earn it, an individual has to take on leadership roles within their troop and their community and earn a minimum of 21 merit badges that cover a broad range of topics including first aid and safety, civics, business and the environment. They must also research, organize and complete a large community service project.

Kailey Smith’s Eagle project was to make a Search and Rescue training prop for the Marshfield, Missouri, Fire Department. Her project took nearly 160 hours to complete. Emily Schmidt’s project was to repaint all the fire hydrants in the City of Clever, Missouri. The hydrants are now more visible for the city and local fire department. Emily’s project during COVID-quarantine in the spring meant she took her leadership skills virtually, guiding her fellow youth to complete 45 service hours for her project.

On Feb. 1, 2019, the Boy Scouts program transitioned to Scouts BSA and will allow girls nationwide to join the program and achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

