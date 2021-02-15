Advertisement

Branson Public Works crews caution drivers as snow in Taney County piles up

By Madison Horner
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - City of Branson road crews say if you don’t have to leave your house, then don’t.

Cody Stice with Branson Public Works says the dangerous cold is the biggest obstacle facing road crews.

”We’ve gotta get them to break,” Stice said.

And the additional snowfall we are expected to get is going to make things very difficult for everyone.

”We’re seeing about six inches and we’re anticipating about six more,” Stice tells KY3.

He said chemicals like salt stop working when temperatures get this low.

”The chemical doesn’t activate at these low temperatures so it doesn’t do any good,” Stice said.

Branson road crews have responded to numerous wrecks throughout the day. Fortunately, none of them have been severe.

”I’ve seen a couple jack knife tractor trailers and a lot of car slide offs,” Stice said.

Bobby Gehman with Henry’s Towing Company advises people to stay home because these roads are covered.

”This is the kind of weather to be at home with family and be warm,” Gehman said.

The side roads are his biggest concern right now.

“It is bad we’ve had a little bit of accumulation it’s sticking to the ground the roads aren’t really cleared it’s slick it’s just a dangerous time to be out on the roads,” Gehman said.

Gehman recommends that if you if you do get out, it’s important to have extra winter gear in your car in case winter weather impacts your travel.

”But the people are out are slipping and sliding around catching these rough roads it’s rough out here,” Gehman said.

