Doolittle, Mo. mourns death of community member after month-long battle with COVID-19

DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Doolittle community is mourning the loss of Debbie Williams after a month-long battle with the coronavirus.

Debbie Williams lived in Doolittle, Missouri her entire life. Her nephew, Brandon Williams, says she was known by many within the community for being generous, helping plan events and raise money for charity.

“She always put others above herself,” says Brandon Williams. “Basically, that’s what she lived her life on, service.”

Fire Captain Brian Stevenson says she went above the call of duty as a board member for the Doolittle Fire Protection District,

“She went above and beyond to make sure the fire department had everything that we could possibly need as long as we could afford it,” Stevenson says. “She’s definitely going to be missed by all of us here in the department and in the community.”

Brandon Williams is also a captain with the fire department. He says his aunt would cook for the firefighters and support them in any way she could. He says he’s seen firsthand what the coronavirus can do to someone.

“It’s horrible,” says Brandon. “It’s absolutely mind blowing. It’s not just a lung issue. It doesn’t just affect the lungs. It’s the entire body: kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, brain. It’s unreal.”

Brandon Williams says people need to take the coronavirus seriously so they don’t have to go through what his family and fire department are experiencing right now with the loss of Debbie.

“When COVID-19 first hit, I didn’t think anything of it,” Brandon Williams says. “I thought it was just some flu, but unfortunately it took something like this to change my mind.”

She tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of January, and Brandon Williams says she immediately had to go to the emergency room.

“One day, we’d be doing good and it would seem like we were making progress,” Brandon Williams says. “The next day it was one step forward, two steps back. That’s the thing with COVID-19. Things can change from day to day.”

Brandon says Debbie was known for her infectious laugh, the way she dyed her hair and her Cardinals tattoo. He says she created memories with everyone she met in the community throughout her life.

“She left an impression on almost every customer that went in there,” Brandon Williams says.

Debbie passed away on February 7, 2021.

“They tried everything they possibly could but the damage was done,” Brandon Williams says.

