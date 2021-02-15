FIRST ALERT WEATHER: See snowy roads conditions Monday morning during drive around Springfield, Mo.
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several more inches of snow fell on the Ozarks through the night, turning roads slick.
Most of the major roads in Springfield remain snow-packed or partly-covered. Side roads remain snow-packed.
KY3′s Elizabeth VanMetre drives around Springfield to give you a look at the conditions.
