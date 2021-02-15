Liberty Utilities asks customers to conserve energy, following requests from power suppliers in Springfield, Branson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three of the largest electricity providers in the Ozarks region are asking customers to conserve energy when possible due to limited supply of natural gas amid frigid weather.

Liberty Utilities followed Springfield City Utilities and White River Valley Electric Company with the request Sunday. The power suppliers say natural gas has reached peak demand during the cold snap. Natural gas wells are freezing in southwest Missouri, leading to limited supply.

“This is an unprecedented weather event that is impacting not only all of our customers, but natural gas utility customers throughout the Midwest,” said Gary Gibson, General Manager and CEO of City Utilities of Springfield, “Our priority with every service we provide is to keep our customers safe and assured that we are doing all we possibly can during this severe winter event.”

“Electric providers across the Midwest are seeing an unprecedented demand on the power grid due to extreme weather conditions and skyrocketing natural gas prices,” said White River Valley Electric Company in a news release.

“We know that conserving energy during this time can be inconvenient, and we apologize for that,” said Tim Wilson, Liberty Vice President, Electric Operations. “We are so grateful to our customers for their help in reducing energy consumption. This will help us to maintain service to homes, businesses, and critical facilities throughout these exceptional weather conditions. Our crews are working around the clock to keep our systems safe and operating. We will continue to provide updates to our customers throughout this event.”

Springfield City Utilities is offering the following recommendations to help conserve energy:

Turn down your thermostat at least 2 degrees from your normal setting. 68 degrees is the suggested average setting for winter.

Limit the use of natural gas fireplaces.

Limit the use of plug-in electric space heaters.

Turn down the temperature setting of your water heater.

Look for other opportunities within your home to lessen the use of electricity and natural gas during this short period.

White River Valley Electric Company is specifically asking customers to reduce the use of electricity during the peak hours 6-10 a.m. and 4-8 p.m.

The company also offers the following tips for Branson customers to reduce electricity:

Turn and keep thermostat down 2-3 degrees.

Minimize the use of major appliances at the same time.

Use space heaters sparingly.

Seal around drafty doors and windows

Change furnace filters.

Turn down thermostats on electric water heaters.

Turn off lights & unplug small appliances not in use.

Liberty Utilities has issued a peak advisory from 6 p.m Sunday to midnight Tuesday. Customers are being asked to limit usage between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The company offered the following recommendations to conserve energy:

Set thermostats to 65 degrees or as low as comfortable. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.

Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers and televisions during periods of non-use.

Turn off nonessential lights.

Postpone all nonessential energy use.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.