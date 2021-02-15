Advertisement

Missouri says more than 10% of state’s residents get vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just over 10% of Missouri’s population has received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, the state health department said.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data showed 873,675 vaccine doses were distributed, with 239,293 people receiving both doses. A vast majority of the shots have gone to older residents, with those 85 and older receiving 34.4%, followed by 22.4% for those between 75 and 84, and 24.8% for those between 65 and 74.

Gov. Mike Parson’s administration on Sunday announced several more mass vaccination sites across the state for this week but residents were urged to check to ensure the events were not postponed because of frigid weather and snow that has settled over the state.

On Monday, Missouri reported 471,662 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 7,455 deaths since the pandemic began. That’s an increase of 1,555 confirmed cases and three deaths since Friday.

