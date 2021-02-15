Monday Noon Update: See road conditions after latest round of snow for Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Snowfall on Monday morning made many roads worse around the Springfield area.

Main thoroughfares like U.S. 65, U.S. 60 and Interstate 44 look clear. In some cases the wind pushed the snow off the roads.

Roads inside the city remain partly-covered or covered. Salt doesn’t work too well in temperatures this cold.

It will take time for roads to improve, even after the snow stops. The snow will taper off Monday afternoon. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking more snow for mid-week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.