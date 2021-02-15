North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, Inc. asks customers to conserve energy during cold snap

SALEM, Ark. (Edited News Release) - North Arkansas Electric Cooperative requests members limit nonessential electricity usage immediately to ensure service is not interrupted. Due to the extremely cold weather and the unusually high requirement for electricity, electric cooperatives and other electric utilities across Arkansas and surrounding states have reached a point where electricity demand has nearly exceeded the capacity.

Members should limit use of non-essential electricity and appliances, especially electric water heaters, clothes dryers and dishwashers, and turn heating thermostats to lower settings. Voluntary cooperation is essential.

If voluntary reductions are not sufficient to maintain continuity of service, it may be necessary to begin interruption of electric service to specific areas for limited time periods. NAEC does not yet anticipate that type of rotating curtailments will be necessary.

NAEC also is contacting large and commercial members asking their cooperation as well. The interconnections of electric systems frequently make it possible for one system to secure additional electricity from neighboring systems. However, the present extreme cold weather is widespread in the Arkansas region, making the strain on the electric grid much higher than normal. Thus, conservation of energy is important to help ensure continuous electric service.

NAEC will continue to keep the public advised of further developments concerning voluntary reductions of electric power at naeci.com and the co-op’s Facebook and Twitter accounts and through local media. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative serves 37,000 active accounts throughout seven counties. The cooperative’s headquarters is located in Salem, and full-service offices are located in Ash Flat and Mountain Home. For more information, visit www.naeci.com or call 870-895-3221.

