Snow covered roads, dangerously cold temperatures make for a rough morning commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Around two inches of snow has fallen in Springfield. Other places across the Ozarks have reported several inches of snow.

Another one to two inches of snow will fall in the Springfield area later today, two to four more inches could fall in the eastern Ozarks.

Road crews for Springfield Public Works, Modot and Ardot are working to clear main roads. Side roads and roads in neighborhood are snow covered.

MoDOT is urging you not to travel on Monday if you don’t have to. There is also a lot of uncertainty because of snowdrifts, especially in rural areas.

Much of the Ozarks is under a wind chill warning through Tuesday morning. The temperature Monday night into Tuesday morning could drop as low as -8 degrees.

More than 70 school districts have canceled classes for Monday. Some of those districts are going to virtual learning because they are out of snow days after the icy weather last week. Several other school districts already had the Monday off because of Presidents’ Day.

