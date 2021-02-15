Advertisement

Snow covered roads, dangerously cold temperatures make for a rough morning commute

Springfield Public Works Snow Plow Truck
Springfield Public Works Snow Plow Truck(KY3)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Around two inches of snow has fallen in Springfield. Other places across the Ozarks have reported several inches of snow.

Another one to two inches of snow will fall in the Springfield area later today, two to four more inches could fall in the eastern Ozarks.

Road crews for Springfield Public Works, Modot and Ardot are working to clear main roads. Side roads and roads in neighborhood are snow covered.

MoDOT is urging you not to travel on Monday if you don’t have to. There is also a lot of uncertainty because of snowdrifts, especially in rural areas.

Much of the Ozarks is under a wind chill warning through Tuesday morning. The temperature Monday night into Tuesday morning could drop as low as -8 degrees.

More than 70 school districts have canceled classes for Monday. Some of those districts are going to virtual learning because they are out of snow days after the icy weather last week. Several other school districts already had the Monday off because of Presidents’ Day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and cold into Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and bitter cold continue into Monday
Fire at Sunset Village Apartments in Waynesville, Mo.
One dies from overnight fire at St. Robert, Mo. apartment complex; fire ruled accidental in preliminary investigation
KY3 First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snow into Monday
AB
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning issued for nearly all of the Ozarks
Snowy roads greet drivers Wednesday in Springfield, Mo.
Liberty Utilities asks customers to conserve energy, following requests from power suppliers in Springfield, Branson

Latest News

Springfield Public Works Snow Plow Truck
Snow plow drivers work around the clock to treat Springfield’s roads
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, Inc. asks customers to conserve energy during cold snap
Springfield City Utilities urges customers to keep conserving energy as winter blast strains natural gas supply
City Utilities updates on natural gas shortage, effort to conserve energy
City Utilities updates on natural gas shortage, effort to conserve energy