Snow plow drivers work around the clock to treat Springfield’s roads

Every snowfall you can’t miss the big orange trucks driving through town.”

“It’s our job to keep the public safe so they can get to and from work and wherever they may be going,” said Snow plow truck driver, Mark Lawrence.

Laying down ice and plowing snow to keep the roads safe. Plow truck drivers are the unsung heroes keeping those out driving protected from slick spots.

”It’s very important because we want these people to go home to their families. We don’t want them to get into an accident,” said Lawrence.

For the past 14 years, Mark Lawrence has worked for Springfield Public Works as a heavy machine operator. When the weather gets bad he swaps his bulldozer for a plow truck.

”It’s fun. I love my job,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence is driving one of the thirty plus trucks around the city.

”We’ll pre-treat the road first and let the chemicals do it’s thing then come back and push the snow off,” said Lawrence.

Springfield Public Works covers three different routes throughout the city. The main artery roads like Battlefield Road, Campbell Avenue and National Avenue. The second tier is less busy routes like Fremont Avenue and Lone Pine Avenue. Along with busier roads throughout neighborhoods.

Missouri Department of Transportation covers highways and Greene County Highway Department covers the county.

If you’re out driving next to plow truck, Lawrence asks you to give them their space.

”You’ll get people who don’t have any respect for the snow plow and they’ll race around us. You want to give these trucks a wide headway because we have blind spots and we can’t see you. So please give us room,” said Lawrence.

If there’s a slick spot you want to report you can submit a service request on the city of Springfield’s website.

