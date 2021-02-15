Springfield City Utilities urges customers to keep conserving energy as winter blast strains natural gas supply

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The winter blast hitting a huge chunk of the country is putting a strain on natural gas.

We first told you about natural gas wells freezing up on Saturday, limiting the supply available to customers. One day later, Springfield City Utilities customers are starting to get automated calls asking them to conserve energy.

The natural gas shortage isn’t just impacting Springfield or the Ozarks. Officials say 12 states are feeling the impact.

Natural gas is not only used for homes, fireplaces or stoves, but also to run power generators that supply us with electricity. With supply running critically low, this makes conserving energy even more important.

“We’ve never issued what most people know as a peak alert. We’ve never had to do that,” said Joel Alexander, City Utilities media manager. “I think that’s what we’d categorize it as a peak alert.”

If the supply continues running low, City Utilities says some extra steps may be in order.

“We would ask people to manditorily stop doing things. We don’t want to reach that point. We want to reach a point where we have everyone understanding this is critical. We’re not out here saying this.”

Springfield City Utilities issued a peak usage advisory Saturday, offering the following recommendations to help conserve energy:

Turn down your thermostat at least 2 degrees from your normal setting. 68 degrees is the suggested average setting for winter.

Limit the use of natural gas fireplaces.

Limit the use of plug-in electric space heaters.

Turn down the temperature setting of your water heater.

Look for other opportunities within your home to lessen the use of electricity and natural gas during this short period.

Other electricity providers, including White River Valley Electric Company and Liberty Utilties, are also requesting to cut back on energy usage and recommend reducing electricity use during peak hours if possible, particularly from 6-10 a.m. and 4-8 p.m.

