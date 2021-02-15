Springfield doctors discuss risk of heart attack while shoveling the snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The snow had many shoveling driveways and scraping car windows Monday, all in wind chills well below zero.

Doctors with both CoxHealth and Mercy Hospitals Springfield tell KY3 they see an increase in heart patients when temperatures drop and snow falls, the way it did in Springfield.

CoxHealth cardiologist Dr. Sandra Birchem said having a mask or scarf over your mouth while outside in freezing temperatures is vital.

“Which is really quite nice in the pandemic we all have our mask on,” Dr. Birchem said. “One because of the cold, and two you’re exerting yourself so that increases demand of your blood vessels so if a person does have some blockages that they don’t know or they do know, it’s going to cause more of an issue.”

Dr. Sunthosh Parvathaneni with Mercy said if the temperature is a shock to you when you step outside, it’s going to be a shock to your body, too.

”Whether it be the first time you start exercising, or whether you start shoveling the snow for the first time, which i’m sure a lot of us are going to do for the first time in years in Springfield, you are always subject to that risk of having some sort of chest pain or feelings of what we call angina, which can lead to a heart attack,” Dr. Parvathaneni said.

The doctors said signs to watch out for are chest pain, chest pressure, and jaw tightness.

”If you’re feeling something that you normally don’t feel, stop the activity and call for help,” said Dr. Parvathaneni.

Dr. Bitchem said it’s also important to have an adequate supply of your medication during a snowstorm.

“Don’t run out of your medicines, because that’s what we have seen is, you know, a patient will come in with a blood pressure that is poorly controlled or very, very elevated and they ran out of their pills,” Dr. Birchem said. “You don’t want to take a trip to the emergency room just to get a refill on your meds.”

The doctors recommend keeping an adequate amount of clothing on, enough to keep you warm but not too many layers. If you have recently had a heart attack, Dr. Parvathaneni said you should not be out shoveling your driveway. Dr. Birchem said if you have a history of heart-related issues, you should also avoid shoveling the snow.

They also recommend helping out a neighbor who may seem at risk. Dr. Birchem said the elderly are more at risk of heart attacks during exertion in the frigid temperatures because of how much effort their bodies typically take to regulate body temperatures again.

One tip that comes from the Centers for Disease Control is instead of lifting a shovel-full of snow, try pushing the snow to the sides of the driveway so you don’t overexert yourself.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.