WATCH NEWSER 1:30 p.m.: Springfield’s City Utilities stops rolling blackouts as demand peaks in brutal cold

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Utilities of Springfield for a short time reduced its electric load after a request from the Southwest Power Pool.

The combined group of power companies generates utilities throughout 14 states.

CU already started the rolling blackout process around the noon hour. The blackouts lasted from 30 to 60 minutes in duration, executed throughout the city. Leaders of the Southwest Power Pool pulled the request around 1 p.m.

White River Electric, Springfield’s City Utilities, North Arkansas Electric and Liberty Utilities all asked customers to conserve energy when possible due to limited supply of natural gas amid frigid weather. The power suppliers say natural gas has reached peak demand during the cold snap. Natural gas wells are freezing in southwest Missouri, leading to limited supply.

