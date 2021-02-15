Stuck in the snow? Springfield tow truck driver explains what to do and how to avoid such accidents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With all the winter weather we’re experiencing, you’re bound to see a tow truck or two as you make your commute.

With slick roads, more drivers may find themselves in need of help. Experts say you might try a few of these tips to avoid getting stuck.

“The first thing they can do to avoid having an accident is stay at home,” said Terry Harden, owner of Terry’s Auto Service and Towing. “Awareness is a lot. Pay attention to what you’re doing. Be careful and just stay away from the other guy.”

But if you see a truck helping another driver, tow truck drivers ask you to help them by giving them the space and time they need to do their jobs.

“Wait until we get done, don’t get in a big hurry, don’t flip us off for being on the side of the road trying to get somebody else off because you’re in a big hurry to get wherever you’re going because you may be the next one in the ditch,” said Harden.

It’s also important to know that if you do get stuck, wait in your car or get somewhere safe until a tow truck can help you.

“Its not always your fault it could be the fault of somebody else, but you could be the one that’s injured from it.” said Harden

Some other tips include driving slow, giving yourself time to stop, and brushing the snow off your headlights and tail lights so others can see you.

