Warming Shelters limited in Springfield, Mo. because of holiday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite the frigid cold, there is a lack of warming shelters in Springfield open Monday. And it’s a problem the Greene County Office of Emergency Management is working to fix.

The Veterans Coming Home Center on North Jefferson opens to those without shelter and heat. And despite below zero temperatures, it seems to be the only all-day option in the city.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services lists several warming centers in Springfield. CLICK HERE. But many of those remain closed because of the President’s Day holiday. They include Springfield-Greene County libraries, Ozarks Technical Community College, and The Salvation Army daytime warming center.
The downtown YMCA and local senior centers report they are not currently operating as warming centers because of the pandemic.

The NAMI Hope Center on North Robberson is always a drop-in center, but it closes at 1 p.m. because of the inclement weather.

