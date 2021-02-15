White River Electric reports nearly 2,700 customers without power in Stone County, Mo.

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - White River Electric is reporting outages in Stone County, Mo. Monday.

Nearly 2,700 customers lost power Monday morning. That adds up to about 20% of the county without electricity.

White River Electric, Springfield’s City Utilities and Liberty Utilities all asked customers to conserve energy when possible due to limited supply of natural gas amid frigid weather. The power suppliers say natural gas has reached peak demand during the cold snap. Natural gas wells are freezing in southwest Missouri, leading to limited supply.

