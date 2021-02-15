Wintry weather leads to creative science experiments in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s not often that several inches of snow and temperatures below 0°F arrive to the Ozarks, but some families are making the most of the conditions and getting creative.

One family in Cabool put their wits to the test with several science experiments in the frigid weather. Colleen Pabarcus says her 12-year-old Jeremiah and her husband Nathan wanted to make the most of the unique weather conditions. Their ideas were inspired by some YouTube videos based in Canada.

First, Jeremiah and Nathan set up a roll of toilet paper to freeze solid in the air. The two placed a beam through a toilet paper roll, created a base for the toilet paper to fall and sprayed the toilet paper to freeze the toilet paper solid and suspend it mid-air.

The weather was also cold enough for the two freeze-fry an egg, tossed hot water mid-air to create a snow-like mist and fill up water balloons to freeze and form crystal-like orbs.

“This was our first time trying any of these. My daughters and I watched from inside!” said Colleen. “They knew the cold was coming so they wanted to make the most of it!”

Jennifer Garner and her family in Springfield also filled up multiple water balloons overnight Saturday, watching them freeze into crystal-like orbs. The family filled up dozens of balloons to decorate their front porch.

