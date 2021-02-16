Advertisement

100 animals die in Indiana pet store fire

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A fire at an Indiana pet store resulted in approximately 100 animals dying from smoke inhalation.

Several fire departments responded to Uncle Bill’s Pet Center in Indianapolis after an alarm went off Monday night.

When crews arrived, they saw thick black smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in an hour.

The Indianapolis Star reports approximately 40 dogs, 25 parakeets and other animals were among those that perished in the smoke.

The newspaper also said crews rescued animals from the burning building, and those that survived received a medical evaluation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas wells are freezing up with colder temperatures, limiting the supply and causing a...
Springfield’s City Utilities, others stop rolling blackouts as demand peaks in brutal cold
Winter weather advisories go into effect tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: What you need to know about next snowstorm, brutal cold into Wednesday
Thousands customers without power in southern Missouri, northern Arkansas
Springfield City Utilities doing more rolling blackouts
LATEST POWER OUTAGES: Order for rolling blackouts lifted for Springfield’s City Utilities, Liberty Utilities
Tenants without heat for fourth night.
On Your Side: Springfield tenants without heat for 4th night

Latest News

Winter weather advisories go into effect tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: What you need to know about next snowstorm, brutal cold into Wednesday
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Snow covers streets in downtown Springfield.
Tuesday Noon: See road conditions on Springfield streets
Tuesday Noon: See road conditions on Springfield streets
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky