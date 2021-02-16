Advertisement

5 p.m. Roads Report: Crews ready for next round of snow in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The rush-hour drive improved for drivers on the roads around Springfield Tuesday night.

Crews have cleared many of the major roads around the city. However, many of the side roads in the city remain snow-covered.

MoDOT report two drivers hit two snowplows in the past couple of days. Drivers ask you to give them space.

“Best place to be is behind snow plows, 700 feet, and just be aware because that can be a whiteout condition and it’s hard to see, you know, you’re driving too fast, it could cause an incident,” said Darin Hamelink of MoDOT.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking more snow for Wednesday morning. Follow the latest track of the storm by CLICKING HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas wells are freezing up with colder temperatures, limiting the supply and causing a...
Springfield’s City Utilities, others stop rolling blackouts as demand peaks in brutal cold
Winter weather advisories go into effect tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and Cold Wednesday
Thousands customers without power in southern Missouri, northern Arkansas
Springfield City Utilities doing more rolling blackouts
LATEST POWER OUTAGES: Order for rolling blackouts lifted for Springfield’s City Utilities, Liberty Utilities
Tenants without heat for fourth night.
On Your Side: Springfield tenants without heat for 4th night

Latest News

Pierson says he is from Connecticut so he's used to a lot of snow, but some of Bransons...
Branson, Mo. residents stuck at home for second-straight day because of snow
5 p.m. Roads Report: Crews ready for next round of snow in Springfield
Winter weather advisories go into effect tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and Cold Wednesday
Run generator at least 20 feet away from home.
Consumer Reports: Generator safety