5 p.m. Roads Report: Crews ready for next round of snow in Springfield

The rush-hour drive improved for drivers on the roads around Springfield Tuesday night.

Crews have cleared many of the major roads around the city. However, many of the side roads in the city remain snow-covered.

MoDOT report two drivers hit two snowplows in the past couple of days. Drivers ask you to give them space.

“Best place to be is behind snow plows, 700 feet, and just be aware because that can be a whiteout condition and it’s hard to see, you know, you’re driving too fast, it could cause an incident,” said Darin Hamelink of MoDOT.

