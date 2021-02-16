Advertisement

Branson, Mo. residents stuck at home for second-straight day because of snow

Pierson says he is from Connecticut so he's used to a lot of snow, but some of Bransons...
Pierson says he is from Connecticut so he's used to a lot of snow, but some of Bransons untreated roads are still hard to drive on.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson resident says he was grateful work got cancelled, because he didn’t know if he could make it out of his neighborhood.

“It’s my third winter here and the first two winters we had one snow day each and we’re already up to three with possibly a fourth tomorrow,” Eric Pierson said.

Pierson moved to Branson from Connecticut where he says crews are used to clearing away a lot of snow.

”There used to being snowed in in the winter and getting up to two and a half three feet of snow at a time so all the municipalities have multiple plow trucks and they do a much better job at getting to the roads,” Pierson said.

In his Branson neighborhood, Pierson said snow ploys couldn’t make it up the hill to to clear streets.

”I’m more concerned about the number of hills around here and trying to go up a hill with a car when there’s snow that worries me,” Pierson said.

And he hasn’t been able to get to work at Tanger Outlets which closed for a second day in a row.

”It’s important that the people that work for me are safe and that they don’t risk traveling out in this weather,” Pierson said.

Others in Branson are enjoying the most snowfall we’ve had in years.

”It’s kind of enjoyable in a way I know that’s a crazy thing to say,” Mona Vlasak said.

Vlasak tells KY3 it’s harder to get out in Branson because some people aren’t used to driving in snow.

”And especially driving here with all the hills that very different from where we came from it was very flat and here it’s not,” Vlasak said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas wells are freezing up with colder temperatures, limiting the supply and causing a...
Springfield’s City Utilities, others stop rolling blackouts as demand peaks in brutal cold
Winter weather advisories go into effect tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and Cold Wednesday
Thousands customers without power in southern Missouri, northern Arkansas
Springfield City Utilities doing more rolling blackouts
LATEST POWER OUTAGES: Order for rolling blackouts lifted for Springfield’s City Utilities, Liberty Utilities
Tenants without heat for fourth night.
On Your Side: Springfield tenants without heat for 4th night

Latest News

Snow
5 p.m. Roads Report: Crews ready for next round of snow in Springfield
5 p.m. Roads Report: Crews ready for next round of snow in Springfield
Winter weather advisories go into effect tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and Cold Wednesday
Run generator at least 20 feet away from home.
Consumer Reports: Generator safety