Branson, Mo. residents stuck at home for second-straight day because of snow

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson resident says he was grateful work got cancelled, because he didn’t know if he could make it out of his neighborhood.

“It’s my third winter here and the first two winters we had one snow day each and we’re already up to three with possibly a fourth tomorrow,” Eric Pierson said.

Pierson moved to Branson from Connecticut where he says crews are used to clearing away a lot of snow.

”There used to being snowed in in the winter and getting up to two and a half three feet of snow at a time so all the municipalities have multiple plow trucks and they do a much better job at getting to the roads,” Pierson said.

In his Branson neighborhood, Pierson said snow ploys couldn’t make it up the hill to to clear streets.

”I’m more concerned about the number of hills around here and trying to go up a hill with a car when there’s snow that worries me,” Pierson said.

And he hasn’t been able to get to work at Tanger Outlets which closed for a second day in a row.

”It’s important that the people that work for me are safe and that they don’t risk traveling out in this weather,” Pierson said.

Others in Branson are enjoying the most snowfall we’ve had in years.

”It’s kind of enjoyable in a way I know that’s a crazy thing to say,” Mona Vlasak said.

Vlasak tells KY3 it’s harder to get out in Branson because some people aren’t used to driving in snow.

”And especially driving here with all the hills that very different from where we came from it was very flat and here it’s not,” Vlasak said.

