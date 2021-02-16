City Utilities activates propane plant to sustain natural gas supply in and around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several states are facing an energy crisis, including parts of Arkansas and Missouri.

“This is a national crisis. If you look at some of the news stories that you’re probably already seeing out there, in Texas and Oklahoma, we’re not in this alone. We’re part of an overall part of the Midwest that are facing this event together,” says City Utilities General Manager, Gary Gibson.

As natural gas tanks throughout the region freeze up, utility companies, including City Utilities, have to find ways to keep the flow of energy going.

“We have been working hard over the past couple of days to make sure we have adequate supplies of fuel for generating units at the James River Power Station and the John Twitty Energy Center.”

When the grid system hit its limit, rolling blackouts, that cuts the power supply to parts of Springfield started early Monday afternoon.

“When our customer’s demand is greater than what our contractual limit is we have to find another way to supplement that,” said Natural Gas Operations Manager for City Utilities, Duffy Mooney.

The company started to use some resources, sitting on standby, for the first time.

Twelve propane tanks were built at as small plant near the James River Power Station in 2007. During the current crisis, City Utilities activated them. Each one holds 480,000 gallons of propane. That propane is mixed with natural gas to help stretch the fuel source that’s delivered to homes and businesses.

“We’ve got more use on the system than what we could provide gas to the customers. We’ve got to put this plant into operation to take the peak off,” said Mooney.

He says that although the plant is doing what its designed to do its had a few hiccups.

“We don’t have a lot of cushion there to play with. We’ve got to make sure that we’re using the right resources at the right time,” explained Mooney.

The plant has gone through rigorous testing. However its this real life situation that will help City Utilities learn the true capability of its power generating system.

Mooney said, “There’s a lot of those things that we’re going to take back to reassess what this plant could be used for. I don’t know that it would increase the likelihood that we would run it in the future. It’s just knowledge that we put in our database so that we can make better decisions down the road.”

For now, getting through this national energy shortage crisis and keeping the community safe and healthy is the company’s main goal.

“When you’re in an extreme environment like this, where you’ve got negative temperatures and just keeping the plant operating is a challenge,” said Mooney.

Gibson said, “We will definitely work with all of our units as called on with the Southwest Power Pool to make sure we provide energy throughout the system.”

