CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Springfield police arrest fugitive

41-year-old David Starr is accused of stealing cars in Greene County.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

David Joseph Starr, 41-years-old
David Joseph Starr, 41-years-old(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Springfield police have arrested a Greene County fugitive. 41-year-old David Starr is accused of car theft. He also faces pending drug charges.

KY3 profiled Starr as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in late August. Officers booked him into the Greene County jail early Saturday morning. The booking information shows Starr is also being held for investigations in other counties.

