Advertisement

Dangerous temperatures, slick roads for Tuesday morning commuters

Wreck at Sunshine and Glenstone in Springfield, Mo
Wreck at Sunshine and Glenstone in Springfield, Mo(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Tuesday morning is the coldest in the Ozarks since December 1989. Overnight lows have dropped as low as -20 in Pleasant Hope.

Warming up a car can be a challenge for those who don’t have a garage.

“There’s no easy way to tell you to start your car and be safe with it. Beyond having it in your garage with the door partly open is probably all I can tell you as far as keeping your car safe. The key fob is probably your only option and even then it’s not fool proof,” said Art Simmoneau with US Automotive.

Most roads remain covered with snow. A few accidents have been reported in the Springfield metro area during the morning commute.

Another round of snow is expected around 10:00 Tuesday night. 2 to 4 inches is expected to fall around Springfield, while higher amounts are expected in the eastern Ozarks and in northern Arkansas.

Most of northwest Arkansas is under a winter storm warning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for southwest Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas wells are freezing up with colder temperatures, limiting the supply and causing a...
Springfield’s City Utilities, others stop rolling blackouts as demand peaks in brutal cold
Thousands customers without power in southern Missouri, northern Arkansas
Snow will be back in the Ozarks tonight, leaving accumulation by tomorrow morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More snow arriving tonight
Tenants without heat for fourth night.
On Your Side: Springfield tenants without heat for 4th night
Steve E. Taylor
VIEWER PICTURES: See snowfall pictures from around the Ozarks Monday

Latest News

Springfield City Utilities doing more rolling blackouts
Springfield City Utilities begin rolling blackouts Tuesday morning
Snow will be back in the Ozarks tonight, leaving accumulation by tomorrow morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More snow arriving tonight
Another round of snow tonight, Wednesday
Slick roads affect emergency responders
Slick roads across Ozarks impacting emergency response times