Dangerous temperatures, slick roads for Tuesday morning commuters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Tuesday morning is the coldest in the Ozarks since December 1989. Overnight lows have dropped as low as -20 in Pleasant Hope.

Warming up a car can be a challenge for those who don’t have a garage.

“There’s no easy way to tell you to start your car and be safe with it. Beyond having it in your garage with the door partly open is probably all I can tell you as far as keeping your car safe. The key fob is probably your only option and even then it’s not fool proof,” said Art Simmoneau with US Automotive.

Most roads remain covered with snow. A few accidents have been reported in the Springfield metro area during the morning commute.

Another round of snow is expected around 10:00 Tuesday night. 2 to 4 inches is expected to fall around Springfield, while higher amounts are expected in the eastern Ozarks and in northern Arkansas.

Most of northwest Arkansas is under a winter storm warning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for southwest Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.