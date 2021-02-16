Advertisement

First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall through Wednesday

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here we go again. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking more snow for the Ozarks into Wednesday. Expect several inches of snow with this system on top of several inches of snow.

KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour where to expect the heaviest band.

