FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued into Wednesday

Springfield Public Works Snow Plow Truck
Springfield Public Works Snow Plow Truck(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Be prepared for another round of winter weather heading into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for nearly all of northern Arkansas. It lasts from 6 p.m. Tuesday and until noon on Thursday. The counties include:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for more snow. Expect another four-to-eight inches of snow. Add a wind chill value anywhere between zero and -20. The snow could make travel dangerous.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of the Missouri Ozarks. It lasts from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The counties include:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking another three-to-five inches of snow with this system. The snow on top of snow will make travel dangerous. Wind chills could drop to -20 degrees.

Stay ahead of winter weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

