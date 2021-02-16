FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued into Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Be prepared for another round of winter weather heading into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for nearly all of northern Arkansas. It lasts from 6 p.m. Tuesday and until noon on Thursday. The counties include:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for more snow. Expect another four-to-eight inches of snow. Add a wind chill value anywhere between zero and -20. The snow could make travel dangerous.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of the Missouri Ozarks. It lasts from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The counties include:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking another three-to-five inches of snow with this system. The snow on top of snow will make travel dangerous. Wind chills could drop to -20 degrees.

