Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offers out-of-this-world doughnut to celebrate Mars rover landing

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In celebration of NASA’s Mars rover landing on Thursday, Krispy Kreme is offering a special edition doughnut.

The chocolate cream-filled doughnut is dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs to make it resemble the red planet.

If you were one of the people who submitted your name during NASA’s “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign, you get the special edition doughnut for free.

Just bring your NASA boarding pass to Krispy Kreme as proof.

More than 11 million names were submitted in the contest.

The new Mars rover touches down on Thursday. The last rover mission was Curiosity in 2012.

Krispy Kreme says the best way to celebrate is with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas wells are freezing up with colder temperatures, limiting the supply and causing a...
Springfield’s City Utilities, others stop rolling blackouts as demand peaks in brutal cold
Winter weather advisories go into effect tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and Cold Wednesday
Thousands customers without power in southern Missouri, northern Arkansas
Springfield City Utilities doing more rolling blackouts
LATEST POWER OUTAGES: Order for rolling blackouts lifted for Springfield’s City Utilities, Liberty Utilities
Tenants without heat for fourth night.
On Your Side: Springfield tenants without heat for 4th night

Latest News

Members of the National Guard help motorists check in at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination...
Crippling storm hampers vaccinations as FEMA opens new sites
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Pierson says he is from Connecticut so he's used to a lot of snow, but some of Bransons...
Branson, Mo. residents stuck at home for second-straight day because of snow
Snow
5 p.m. Roads Report: Crews ready for next round of snow in Springfield
5 p.m. Roads Report: Crews ready for next round of snow in Springfield