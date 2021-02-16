Liberty Utilities warns rolling blackouts possible as demand for energy peaks

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Liberty Utilities warned customers Monday rolling blackouts are possible for customers the next few days.

The Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid for the central United States, ordered rolling blackouts Monday afternoon. It then quickly returned to Energy Alert Level 2. At this level, the Southwest Power Pool is monitoring the situation for more possible interruptions.

Here is the statement from Liberty Utilities:

First – Thank you! Your efforts to conserve energy are helping. The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), who manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for the central United States, is now back to Energy Alert Level 2, and they have not alerted us to make any additional required service interruptions at this time. However, this can change rapidly based upon natural gas supply, generator availability, and transmission capability across the entire Midwest. We will continue to work with SPP over the next 24 to 36 hours until this storm system passes. Should additional service interruptions be required, we will interrupt service in blocks throughout our electric system. We will work to keep the duration of these interruptions down to approximately one hour per block. While this situation has the potential to impact some of our electric customers over the next two days, we will do all we can to minimize the impact. We are still asking our customers to safely conserve energy through midnight Tuesday, February 16. This will help us to maintain service reliability and avoid outages.

It’s also important to prepare for a power outage:

Make sure your cell phones are fully charged.

Have a supply of water available.

Check the batteries in your radio and clocks.

Gather blankets and warm clothing.

Gather alternate light sources and make sure they are ready to use before dark.

Because of the rapidly changing nature of this emergency, we will not be able to alert customers individually regarding required service interruptions. We are asking our customers to prepare in advance.

Our goal is always to maintain safe and reliable service. We will continue to update our website as information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.