Mercy Hospital collaborates with The Connecting Grounds church to build clothing closet in its Emergency Room

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Mercy Hospital is teaming up with The Connecting Grounds Church to build a clothing closet inside its Emergency Room.

“This specific request came especially after we saw several things this summer where individuals were discharged from area hospitals wearing nothing but paper scrubs,” said pastor Christie Love. “We saw people that were discharged with no shoes on. “

Love said The Connecting Grounds sparked conversation with Mercy Hospital about ideas stemming from the NAACP Economic justice task force.

“They were incredibly willing to join that conversation and very excited to brainstorm some ways we could work together,” Love said.

One way the two chose to work together is by creating a clothing closet. It’s currently being built inside of the hospital’s emergency room.

”Things like shoes and snow boots and coats,” Love listed, among other items that will be provided inside the closet.

Mercy Director of Community Health and Access Molly Holtmann said the hospital’s efforts don’t stop there. The hospital also has a small food pantry. Holtmann said hired a community health worker to connect people with food, transportation and clothing inside of the E.R. at Mercy.

“A physician, a nurse, they’re so busy and they see everyone and there’s not a lot of time to sit down with someone and say ‘look, do you have enough food at home? Do you have adequate shelter? Are your utilities on?” Holtmann said. “Those are the things we’re hoping to make a difference in, and I know ultimately we will see that in our emergency room, we will have less visits from folks that are coming because they need some of those items.”

Holtmann also went on community outreach with the church. Love said Holtmann’s first-hand experience has opened the door to a volunteer-partnership.

”We’re getting ready to get a sign up sheet out to Mercy employees where they can sign up to be on outreach every night, where they can sign up to do wound care at the outreach center and different things like that,” Love said.

Holtmann said many of her Mercy co-workers have reached out about volunteer opportunities already.

”I’m working on a calendar right now where we can get some of our medical professionals and some of our co-workers [signed up],” Holtmann said.

She said the collaboration will help more than just those in the homeless community.

”It also helps alleviate some of the stress in our emergency room, which all emergency rooms are facing across the country right now,” Holtmann said. “If we can help some of these homeless folks with chronic conditions get access to healthcare and get on medication that they don’t have to pay for monthly, then we see they are less likely to be admitted to the hospital, which is better for everyone.”

Holtmann said she is proud Mercy stepped up and created this partnership with The Connecting Grounds. Love said the church looks forward to expanding its efforts with other healthcare systems in the area in the future.

All clothing donations will go through The Connecting Grounds. There, Love will sort and distribute them to the hospital and other organizations the church works with.

