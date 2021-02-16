Advertisement

MoDOT braces for next round of snowfall in the Ozarks

Snowfall on Monday morning made many roads worse around the Springfield area.
Snowfall on Monday morning made many roads worse around the Springfield area.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Another round of wintery weather will move into the state overnight, bringing accumulating snow to roads that are expected to refreeze in bitterly cold temperatures.

Snow is expected to move into the state in the early morning hours and continue throughout the day Wednesday. Snow totals of from one to two inches are forecast for the I-70 corridor with up to 5 inches possible along the I-44 corridor and the southern part of the state.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers to use caution on the Wednesday morning commute. If possible, stay off the roads until the snow has stopped falling.

Chemicals used to treat the roads lose their effectiveness in the bitterly cold temperatures that are expected to remain through Wednesday. Any thawing that occurs during daylight hours will likely refreeze overnight causing patches of black ice and slippery road conditions, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Please watch out for snowplows and give them plenty of room to work.

Additionally, rolling blackouts through western portions of the states will render traffic signals inoperative. Remember, when a traffic light is not functioning, the intersection is to be treated as a four-way stop with drivers alternating crossing.

Check all current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas wells are freezing up with colder temperatures, limiting the supply and causing a...
Springfield’s City Utilities, others stop rolling blackouts as demand peaks in brutal cold
Winter weather advisories go into effect tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and Cold Wednesday
Thousands customers without power in southern Missouri, northern Arkansas
Springfield City Utilities doing more rolling blackouts
LATEST POWER OUTAGES: Order for rolling blackouts lifted for Springfield’s City Utilities, Liberty Utilities
Tenants without heat for fourth night.
On Your Side: Springfield tenants without heat for 4th night

Latest News

Pierson says he is from Connecticut so he's used to a lot of snow, but some of Bransons...
Branson, Mo. residents stuck at home for second-straight day because of snow
Snow
5 p.m. Roads Report: Crews ready for next round of snow in Springfield
5 p.m. Roads Report: Crews ready for next round of snow in Springfield
Winter weather advisories go into effect tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and Cold Wednesday
Run generator at least 20 feet away from home.
Consumer Reports: Generator safety