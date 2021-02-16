Rolling blackouts in Springfield impacting traffic lights

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rolling blackouts in Springfield will impact traffic lights too.

Traffic lights without power become a four-way stop. A KY3 crew captured video of traffic delays Tuesday morning at Republic Road and Campbell Avenue.

City Utilities will rotate two sections at a time. The rolling blackout could last an hour. If it lasts more, report the outage. The blackouts will continue until further notice. CU representatives say they will try to determine a pattern for which area is next. The blackouts will happen every half-hour.

